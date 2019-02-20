Yorkshire Building Society helps raise £500k to tackle homelessness among young adults

Staff at Yorkshire Building Society in Haywards Heath are celebrating after helping to raise more than £500,000 for its charity partnership.

The society’s partner End Youth Homelessness is a national movement to end homelessness among 16-25 year-olds in the UK.

Yorkshire Building Society are thanking customers for helping raise �500,000

The society’s Haywards Heath branch, has raised £1,155 of the overall £500,00 total since the partnership launched in 2017.

Jody Harman, manager of the branch said: “Through our partnership with End Youth Homelessness we are providing real help for young people in need.”

The joint project with EYH helps private landlords to fill vacant properties quickly and free of charge and to date the scheme has assisted 180 young people into their own rented homes.

“Everyone who has played a part in us reaching this milestone donation should be proud of what they have achieved,” Jody added.

Nicholas Connolly, managing director for End Youth Homelessness, said: “I want to thank all Yorkshire Building Society colleagues and customers that have donated to our cause.

“Without this support we simply couldn’t help vulnerable young people that so desperately need it.”

Every year, EYH member charities work directly with over 30,000 vulnerable and homeless young people across the UK.

For more information please visit www.ybs.co.uk/your-society