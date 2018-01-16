Young carers event in Burgess Hill next month

Burgess Hill Youth will hold their next young carers event next month.

The event is being held at Fairfield Community Centre, on Tuesday, February 13, from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

The event is supported by Burgess Hill Town Council.

A range of activities are planned for the afternoon including arts, crafts, sports and cake decorating.

Lunch will be provided by the Mustard Seed Café. Transport is also available if needed.

To book a place please pop into the town’s Help Point and complete a registration form.

If people have any questions please contact Jennifer on 01444 238207, from 9am to 3pm.

Young carers are children and young people who help look after a member of the family who is sick, disabled or has mental health problems, or is misusing drugs or alcohol.

They may be someone who has direct caring responsibilities or someone whose life is affected as a result of living with someone who has these conditions.