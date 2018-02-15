Young carers’ free fun day in Burgess Hill

Thirty young carers, aged six to 11, enjoyed a free and fun afternoon at Fairfield Community Centre in Burgess Hill on Tuesday, the home of Burgess Hill Youth.

The fun afternoon included a range of activities such as a DJ workshop, cake decorating and arts and crafts.

Picture: Steve Robards

The event was organised by Burgess Hill Youth and Burgess Hill Town Council.

Young carers are children and young people who help look after a member of the family who is sick, disabled or has mental health problems, or is misusing drugs or alcohol, and they may miss out on opportunities that other children have to play and learn.

Pru Moore, leader of the town council, said: “This is another great event we have organised for our young carers; they usually work quietly supporting their loved ones and are often hidden in our society, which is why the town council is committed to supporting them and providing opportunities for them to relax and have fun.”

Paul Myles, of Burgess Hill Youth, added: “It was great to see another good initiative come to fruition creating a most enjoyable fun day for young carers whilst embracing a multi-agency team spirit.”