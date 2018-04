Burgess Hill Youth took 13 young carers to Fishers Farm this week.

A spokesman for Burgess Hill Town Council said: “Everyone had a great time and the donuts were a particular favourite. It was a great day.

Picture: Burgess Hill Town Council

“A big thank you to Burgess Hill Girls for providing the mini bus, Mick the driver, Cameron from Burgess Hill Youth and Radmalls Funeral Services who kindly provided Easter eggs.”