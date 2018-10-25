Young carers in Burgess Hill treated to free fun day

Forty-two young carers in Burgess Hill enjoyed a free fun day at St Paul’s Catholic College.

The youngsters, aged between six and 13, enjoyed various activities at the college in Jane Murray Way on Tuesday, including arts and crafts, music and sport.

They were also taken to The Triangle leisure centre in Haywards Heath to have a go on the clip and climb frame.

The event was led by Burgess Hill Youth, with support from Burgess Hill District Lions Club, Crossroads for Carers and Bank of New York Mellon. The college provided transport and lunch, and two staff members came in during half-term to help.

Town mayor Chris Cherry said: “This was a lovely event supported by some very dedicated volunteers. It was packed with variety and talent to celebrate our community’s unsung little heroes who provide vital care to their loved ones.”

Young carers are children and young people who help look after a member of the family who is sick, disabled or has mental health problems, or is misusing drugs or alcohol.

They may have direct caring responsibilities or may be someone whose life is affected as a result of living with someone who has these conditions.

With so many adult responsibilities, young carers often miss out on opportunities that other children have to play and learn.

Jackie Cooper, chairman of Burgess Hill Youth, said: “Without the support of our volunteers, St Paul’s Catholic College providing free use of their wonderful facilities and the generosity of our benefactor, we wouldn’t be able to provide such a wonderful range of activities and experiences for these very deserving young people. We thank them all.”

A spokesman for the Lions added: “The Lions are proud to work alongside Burgess Hill Youth, supporting them in this fantastic project.”

READ MORE: Spate of vehicle break-ins in Balcombe

See what open-air theatre at Hassocks’ Downlands School would look like

Woman hits out at council over uncollected rubbish in Haywards Heath