Young musician of the year awards

Five young musicians will be competing for the prestigious title of Young Musician of the Year 2018 on July 14 at St Andrew’s Church.

This event is organised by leading Sussex choir Coro Nuovo.

The event will showcase the talents of each of the finalists, with the winner collecting a £1,000 bursary at the end of the evening.

A total of 31 applicants were whittled down to 10, who auditioned for a place in the final.

The Young Musician finalists are: Andrew Martin (Flute), Clare Ward (Soprano), George Robinson (Classical Guitar), Rebecca Leggett (Mezzo), and Rory Green (Baritone).

Now in its third year, the competition is open to singers and instrumentalists aged between 18 and 26 who are currently studying (or about to) at one of the UK’s leading conservatoires.

Coro Nuovo, directed by international tenor Andrew Rees, helps provide a platform from which talented young musicians with a Sussex connection can launch their future careers.

Last year’s winner, Gideon Brooks, is now touring with the European Youth Orchestra,

Chair of Coro Nuovo, Kate Kent, said: “Once again, we have been amazed by the quality of the bursary applications we have received this year.

“It has been a hard job selecting the five Coro Nuovo Young Musician finalists, and it will be even harder choosing the ultimate winner.”