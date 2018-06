Children from Hickory Montessori Nursery School in Lindfield have helped to create a community garden and vegetable plot with residents at the extra care centre Arthur Bliss House.

Scheme manager at the Peabody-run facility Alison, said: “Having these young visitors really brings a bit of life to the place – not to mention at bit more noise! Many of our residents don’t have the opportunity to spend time with young children so it’s lovely to see them all interacting with each other.”