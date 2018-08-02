Youngsters in Burgess Hill raise cash for charity which supports deaf children

Twelve young adults and their team leaders from National Citizen Service (NCS) are raising awareness of a charity which supports deaf children.

They have been working together for two weeks and their aim is to keep spreading awareness of the deaf community.

On July 27, the group put on a fundraiser in Burgess Hill and raised £266.20 for the National Deaf Children’s Society.

Donations were received from many businesses in the area.

A guest speaker came along from the charity and they made a sign language music video, which went live at the event.

Jasmine Mamoany, a member of the group, told the Middy: “It was so heartwarming seeing the whole community coming together and helping an amazing charity.

“At the event they made a fantastic total of £266.20 was raised.”

To find out more about the group’s work and the charity, visit: https://ncsdeafawarenesspr.wixsite.com/fluffles.

