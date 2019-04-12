Bowling alley put forward for the site for the new library

New River want the site which was allocated to the Library for a bowling alley.

I am sure there are perfectly understandable commercial reasons for this, but it deprives the town of a like-for-like replacement library.

This was an integral part of their planning application as accepted by Mid Sussex District Council.

However, this replacement facility could be achieved in a way which moves the Neighbourhood Plan forward. The plan describes the ‘Civic and Cultural Quarter’ thus:

Policy TC1 The Civic and Cultural Quarter. This Quarter is focused on the Cyprus Road car park area with links through to Church Walk. Development that provides new, high quality and accessible community resources such as a new library, arts centre/theatre, civic offices and police station will be supported...

A new library could be built on the site of the now-empty Prizmatic building in Cyprus Road, two doors down from the planned Community Entertainment and Events Centre.

We (the residents of Burgess Hill) would of course expect New River to meet the full cost of this change to their plans.

Richard Light

Midfields Walk

Burgess Hill