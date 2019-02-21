Bringing the college back, let’s pray for success this time

I refer to the article ‘Council’s leadership praised in helping bring College back’ (Middy Feb 14).

Indeed, it is good news that the investment in Harlands Road will not now be wasted.

I am interested to read that the preferred bidder is the Chichester College Group, CCG, headed by Chief Executive, Shelagh Legrave. The consortium of colleges that make up the group are in the further education sector.

This has been cash-starved for many years by central government and it is for this reason that mergers have been encouraged.

I do not know the financial details, but I suspect that the debts of the former Central Sussex College have been written off, costing me and readers of the Middy.

CCG has a track record of controversial assets disposals, for instance, at its Brinsbury Campus near Billingshurst.

I wonder how long it will be after the opening in 2020 that the signs go up advertising another housing development on the former Central Sussex College playing fields?

I would be interested to see a quote from the Chief Executive that a condition of their bid is much needed open space for recreation is preserved in the centre of Haywards Heath.

David Hammond

North Court

Hassocks