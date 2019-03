I refer to your article in February about 30 or say windows etc damaged.

A number of people including myself were hit in Lindfield near Haywards Heath. The side window of the car was smashed overnight. On investigation I found a steel ball-bearing in the car, so it must have been a slingshot of some kind.

Seems this individual or gang are targeting various areas of Sussex. Your readers need to be warned.

Rob Fish

Appledore Gardens

Lindfield