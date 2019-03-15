Desperate need for more parking spaces in Haywards Heath

I write regarding parking in the station area of Haywards Heath.

There is a large car park immediately next to Clair Hall and this car park obviously is there for people who attend activities at Clair Hall and the breast screening in the facility in the car park.

There are a number of groups that regularly use Clair Hall for meetings and recently I have found that, even if I arrive at least half an hour before the start time of the talk I am attending, it is not possible to find a parking space in the car park. People who attend activities in Clair Hall are required to obtain a special car park ticket to display in their cars. I am sure that a number of people park in this car park who are not attending an event in the Clair Hall building.

There are now several, large office blocks being built at the bottom end of Perrymount Road, and so I wonder if adequate car park spaces will be included with these buildings? The Premier Inn Hotel, with 80 bedrooms, is now being built in Perrymount Road. There are also a number of blocks of flats being built in the area, including one planned to be built on the car park in Harlands Road.

I understand that the station car park is frequently full quite early in the mornings.

Unless all of these new buildings are to have adequate parking, parking will be practically impossible anywhere in this area. There is some ‘on street’ parking in the roads, but limited to two hours.

(Mrs) Rosemary Pardey

Kleinwort Close

Haywards Heath