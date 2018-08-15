Efforts to find a solution

Colin Lucas

At their meeting on 23rd July Lindfield Rural Parish Council agreed that a plan for a preferred route for a disabled access pathway for Walstead Cemetery West Side will now be investigated.

Although there is no time frame it is encouraging that the request for this disabled access pathway has not been rejected for a second time and efforts are now being made to find a solution.

Thanks again to all who commented and signed the petitions as this undoubtedly helped with the decision.

A further update will be provided when the council reach a final decision.