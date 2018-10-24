Free tool to help manage diabetes

Diabetes UK has launched a free and easy-to-use learning tool for people with diabetes.

Learning Zone is a new digital platform to help people understand more about their condition and how to manage it.

On average people with diabetes spend just three hours a year with a healthcare professional, and for the rest 8,757 hours they manage their condition alone.

Having access to trustworthy information is important, but can be hard to find.

Learning Zone offers clinically accurate advice in plain language, and is constantly updated in line with best practice. Created by healthcare professionals together with people living with diabetes, it combines medical knowledge with the real experience of people with the condition.

Videos, games and everyday tips on a range of topics are tailored to the individual needs of each user, taking into consideration things like what type of diabetes they have and the treatment they’re on.

If you are living with diabetes you can try Learning Zone by visiting www.diabetes.org.uk/zone

Jill Steaton

Diabetes UK Regional Head for the South East, London