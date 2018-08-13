Government reports delayed until after fracking authorised by local councils

Owen McDonough

Newlands, Balcombe

I would like to bring to your attention two recent articles in the national newspapers.

The first in the Guardian on Friday, 3rd August 2018, by Damian Carrington, Environmental Editor, regarding the Government delaying two reports until after fracking was authorised by a local council.

The first report maintained that pollution would increase substantially both locally and regionally.

This report was given to ministers in 2015 but was only published on the 27th July 2018, days after Cuadrilla was given the first permit under a new regulatory regime on the 24th July 2018.

The air pollution would not only come from the drilling but also associated industries, diesel generators and lorries travelling to and from the drilling sites.

A second report maintaining that house prices could fall up to seven per cent was also delayed till after the planning decision.

The second article is from The Times editorial letters page on the 6th August 2018 and is from four geologists who suggest that there should be a moratorium on oil and gas exploration in the area of Surrey effected by 12 earthquakes in the past four months.

I wonder if the West Sussex Planning Committee have read these articles and how they feel now, considering they have already pushed through planning permission for drilling at Balcombe.