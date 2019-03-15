Hard-pressed NHS staff delivered top rate service, when I needed them

There’s no doubt that GP services nationally are under pressure and this has received plenty of coverage in the media.

However it is important to record where hard-pressed staff are still able to carry out an outstanding service.

My own experiences over nearly 20 years in the area have been overwhelmingly positive. For instance, this week I had a minor problem which needed attention.

I rang Lindfield Medical Centre around 8.20; the call was answered on the second ring; I was given an appointment with the practice nurse for 10.40 on the same day; by 11.00 I walked out of the surgery with the problem having been attended to. I appreciate that many medical conditions are not so easily dealt with but I do not think the service could have been bettered.

Catherine Cross

Noahs Ark Lane

Lindfield