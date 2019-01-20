Hassocks needs a bigger car park if street parking is banned

The parish council and West Sussex council plan to ban street parking surrounding Hassocks station.

https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/media/12244/cms9018.pdf

The station car park is usually full well before 8am, so where will these people go now?

Why is the station car park not being expanded first?

Sure the residents are fed up, but to be fair most of them will have moved there knowing the parking issues.

I think a pause is needed to make sure future plans are in place.

Lots of new houses are being built, where will they all park? The answer is surely to build a bigger car park?

Phil Moor

St Lawrence Way,

Hurstpierpoint