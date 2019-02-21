Information sought about Albion’s famous goal-scorer

I am researching some background material on Tommy Cook, the Cuckfield boy who became the most famous goal scorer for Brighton and Hove Albion.

Apart from the bald statistics of his life, I want to try to discover more about his personality and also that of his mother, who helped him so much by encouraging his sport.

The people at Cuckfield Museum have been most helpful and the superb Albion A to Z book by Tim Carder and Roger Harris duly acknowledges his place in Albion’s history, but any help that Middy readers might give on any stage of his life would be appreciated. I may be contacted on philipjdennett@hotmail.com.

Phil Dennett

Junction Road

Burgess Hill