It’s time to bring in some desperately needed traffic management

Further to your recent story about the traffic congestion caused by the drive-thru at McDonald’s Burgess Hill.

On Friday, April 5 at lunchtime, cars were queuing on the roundabout and westbound down Station Road from the station.

In fact, there were so many cars waiting (through the traffic lights) at Waitrose, that the queue had backed right up to the railway station. The flow of traffic eastbound from American Express towards the station was so busy and constant, that the westbound traffic was unable to pull out and drive around the McDonald’s queue.

This is totally unacceptable and it’s time some form of traffic management was put in place to combat this.

Michael O’Shea

Pinehurst

Burgess Hill