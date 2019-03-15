Join the drive to raise money and awareness of ovarian cancer

My mother, the actress Marjie Lawrence, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer three weeks before she died. Her diagnosis came far too late for anything but palliative care. She is the reason I became a Patron of Target Ovarian Cancer.

One in 50 women will develop ovarian cancer in her lifetime. Eleven women die of this disease in the UK every day. Yet most women cannot name one key symptom.

The four main symptoms of ovarian cancer are: persistent bloating, feeling full or loss of appetite, tummy pain and needing to wee more.

Target Ovarian Cancer has a simple message this March for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month: diagnosing ovarian cancer early saves lives. I’m asking your readers to join us in raising awareness of the symptoms, raising money and saving lives. It’s time to TAKE OVAR.

So how are we raising funds in March? We’re getting friends and family together to Bake for Change, we’re telling 50 people and raising £50 with our pin badges and wristbands and we’re taking on the 11,000 steps a day challenge. If you think you’re brave enough, how about going for The Big Colour Clash and impressing friends and colleagues at work or school by wearing something truly shocking? The tackier, brighter and bolder the better!

We’ll send you everything you need for free - stickers, symptoms leaflets, badges and wristbands. Call 020 7923 5474 or visit targetovariancancer.org.uk/March

Raise awareness, raise money and save lives this March.

Sarah Greene

Target Ovarian Cancer Patron

