Join the Resolution Run and reducing your risk of a stroke

Resolutions can be hard to stick to but if we’re all doing something together for a great cause, I think they’re so much easier. I think of resolutions as my new year’s “intentions” instead which take the pressure off and makes the great things I want to achieve, even more exciting.

This year, I am proud to be an ambassador for the Stroke Association’s Resolution Run events and I’m looking for everyone in the south to get involved too.

We all know someone who has been effected by a stroke, but sadly it is still a condition that far too many people don’t understand or think will happen to them. The truth is that strokes are closer than most people think.

The charity has research that shows regular exercise is one of the key ways to help reduce your risk and the good news is you don’t have to be an athlete to get started. Just dust off your running shoes, get your friends and family together and head out there. Every step counts on the road to recovery and prevention.

By taking part you’ll be helping to support stroke survivors and their families as they rebuild their lives. These events are a great opportunity to stay fit and make new friends too.

Resolution Run events are open to all ages and abilities and you can run, jog or walk to the finish line. For information and training tips visit www.resolutionrun.org.uk/

I’ll be at the start line, will you?

Sally Gunnell

Stroke Association House,

City Street,

London