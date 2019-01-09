Mid Downs Radio at Princess Royal Hospital says thanks to generous Mid Sussex residents

Mid Downs Radio thanks Mid Sussex residents for their generosity and support of our charity Hospital Radio at the Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath, Mid Sussex.

Firstly, the Waitrose store in Haywards Heath came to the rescue when we couldn’t find an outlet for our Christmas Tin Shake, they all enjoyed the Christmas music we played all day for their customers. Visitors, patients and staff at the Princess Royal came up trumps with lots of ticket buying at MDR’s Grand Christmas Raffle and Open Day in the PRH Foyer.

The residents (including several Father Christmas and his helpers) of Hassocks (Light Up Event), Lindfield (Christmas Village Evening) and Cuckfield (Christmas Street and Christmas Tree Festival) were dancing in the street to the Christmas sounds from our Outside Events Unit. These were all manned by the hardworking volunteer Fundraising members of Mid Downs Radio.

Finally on the Sunday before Christmas, the Carol Singing ‘MDR Choir’ assembled in the PRH Atrium to raise the roof and sing out lustily to the amusement of all who passed through the entrance. They in return gave us the best thank you by filling our tin shakers buckets.

All this Christmas effort was so well worthwhile, as the return in much needed funds came to the grand sum of over £800.00!

So thank you again Mid Sussex for your continuing support of our charity for over 40 years. We now have to start again in 2019, so that we can continue to provide the radio service for the patients, staff and friends of Mid Downs Radio, plus worldwide listening On Line from our free App.

Happy New Year to you all!

Cathy Barnett

Chairman of Mid Downs Radio, Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath