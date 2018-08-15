More facilities are needed

Georgina Humphreys

Temple Grove, Burgess Hill

Having seen your coverage of the Friends of the Green Circle’s Safari in the paper, I wanted to write to share my experience of the event. It was hailed by organiser Dominc Moore as a ‘resounding success’ but I don’t agree.

I attended the safari at Bedelands with my two children and I was shocked to discover that there were no toilet facilities available at the event nor were there any water stations provided on a blisteringly hot day.

As a family we did bring water with us, but it wasn’t enough and we ended up leaving early due to no toilets as well.

The event was enjoyable for the time we were there, but the organisers need to seriously consider making more facilities and water available for future years.