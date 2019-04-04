No car parking for half the residents in Haywards Heath’s new 145-flat development

I have just read that the four blocks of flats being built by Fairfax have been approved which I think is an outrage seeing as we do not have the infrastructure to support such developments. (Report, page 6).

One issue that is staggering though is how this 145 flats got approved with only 76 parking spaces! It is presumed these flats are for couples or small families so there will be at least one car per flat.

So please tell me where the other flats’ cars (at least 70 cars) are going to park?

Adrian Stone

Balcombe Road

Haywards Heath