Your readers may be interested to know that the NHS is consulting on changes to the law that have the potential to affect each and every one of us.

They say they want to make it easier to bring in the big ideas they’ve laid out for the NHS over the next ten years.

There is, however, a huge gap in what they’re suggesting, a gap that is becoming too big to ignore, a gap that will severely compromise your care unless it is addressed now. That gap is nurses.

There are almost 40,000 nursing posts empty in England and this is projected to rise to closer to 70,000 by 2024. This has happened because no one is making sure we have enough nurses.

You can do something about this. By speaking up and demanding changes to protect patient care. Take action now – fill out a short form to tell NHS England and NHS Improvement what you think: https://rcn.eaction.org.uk/NHS-consultation

