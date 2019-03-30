One drive-thru solution has been thwarted by government

The Middy reported (March 14) on the ongoing issue of traffic queuing into the Burgess Hill McDonald’s drive-thru. A councillor suggested refreshing the yellow box markings on the roundabout.

The reality is that while the government continues to deny English councils outside London legal powers to enforce yellow box junction and other moving traffic offences, and with police resources limited, yellow box markings are in effect just road art.

www.local.gov.uk/about/news/lga-responds-rac-survey-yellow-box-junction-enforcement

Patrick Burke

Priory Way

Haywards Heath