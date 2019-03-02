Tribute to the Middy weather man - a true gentleman

May I add my own tribute to the Middy’s weather man Hugh Thomas, whose death was reported in the Mid Sussex Times in last week’s edition of February 21.

In a former life on the Middy I had many dealings with Hugh, who was always reliable and informative about the local weather scene. He was also extremely polite and amenable, a true gentleman to deal with, if I can use that rather old-fashioned word in today’s busy world.

Apart from the weather, we had many chats about cricket and his love of the game always shone. He will be missed.

Phil Dennett

Junction Road

Burgess Hill