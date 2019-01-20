Users of Ockley Lane in Hassocks, your journey is about to get much more difficult

Calling all users of Ockley Lane!!

Your journeys are about to get much, much more difficult!

The developer, Gleeson, has put in an application to Mid Sussex for an access into the Ockley Manor Farm site (so called ‘Land North of Clayton Mills’) for 500 houses in Hassocks.

A ‘safe’ access for a school and 500 houses is to be narrower than that of the Clayton Mills development in Mackie Avenue, a much quieter, wider road. It is also proposing to be ‘four way’ comprising a T-junction including a driveway to a private cottage in the mix. This is a busy, narrow, weight restricted, country lane with an increase in vehicles and pedestrians from the school and 500 houses adding to the general increase of traffic year on year.

This is an accident waiting to happen, with an amazing lack of care and consideration for future generations of residents and road users. What the average person would accept as good practice and common sense is flying out the door to facilitate a speedy access for developers, not Hassocks as a community.

At the least, if you have been using Ockley Lane to avoid the congestion in Burgess Hill and Ditchling you are about to face a much worse situation in Ockley Lane.

Let Mid Sussex Planning know what you feel about another proposal for deterioration in local life and environment in Mid Sussex, listing your thoughts on highway safety, traffic generation, noise and disturbance and parking.

You have until 3rd February to respond to their application DM/18/4979. Land North of Clayton Mills Hassocks.

Rosemary Hayhurst

Ockley Lane

Keymer