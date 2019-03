I was interested to read in last week’s Mid Sussex Times that Barratt Homes will be installing 130 custom-designed swift nesting boxes on their homes to help save the swift.

How many solar panels, photo voltaic tiles and grey-watering recycling facilities are Barratt Homes providing in their homes to help the humans?

Janice Henwood

Liberal Democrat Burgess Hill Town Councillor

Oakwood Road

Burgess Hill