Youth band thanks Burgess Hill Lions for ‘significant’ donation

Members of Burgess Hill Marching Youth said they were ‘extremely grateful’ after receiving a ‘significant’ donation from the Burgess Hill District Lions Club.

Lion president John Gee visited the band at its rehearsal venue at Manor Field Primary School to present a cheque for £5,000.

The money will be used to provide the growing percussion section with new drums and bell lyres.

A spokesman said: “Burgess Hill Marching Youth bandmasters and members are extremely thankful for the support of Burgess Hill District Lions Club.

“It’s an inclusive activity which is only restricted by the amount of instruments it has, or the size of the rehearsal venue.”

The current main band boasts a drum line of eight snare drummers, a bass drummer, two cymbalists and seven tuned percussionists.

This is almost the same amount of members that the entire band had when bandmasters Claire and Paul Stacey took on their roles in 2007.

With more budding percussionists coming up through the band’s cadet section, Burgess Hill Marching Youth requires more instruments.

New members are always welcome, the spokesman added.

Burgess Hill students treated to fun day after tragic deaths of friends

Councillors concerned about decision to remove night care staff at flats

Council leader praises Burgess Hill cricket fun day event