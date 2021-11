I’m A Celebrity cancelled after contestants removed from castle due to Storm Arwen

A precious jewel of an advent calendar

News you can trust since 1881

5 new WhatsApp features set to launch in 2022 - including Instagram reels

What will happen to your dog when you die? Dogs Trust reveals many don't know.

Warning issued to shoppers buying bread from major UK supermarkets

Wetherspoons is dropping these drinks from its menu - and customers are not happy

The most and least used railway stations in Britain revealed

Melting sea ice helping predators hunt for longer in Arctic waters

JCVI expected to give advice on expanding Covid boosters to all adults

Android users urged to change privacy settings following new update

Met Office weather warnings for ice in place as more snow forecast to hit UK

I’m A Celebrity cancelled after contestants removed from castle due to Storm Arwen