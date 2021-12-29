The most popular New Year's Eve takeaway as orders almost double

Chinese takeaway is most popular New Year's Eve takeaway (photo: Shutterstock)

Most ordered takeaway cuisine on New Year's Eve

The UK orders nearly twice as many takeaways as the average day on New Year’s Eve, according to research by Foodhub, one of the UK’s leading food ordering apps.

The food ordering app and website registered a whopping 88 per cent more orders on December 31, 2020, compared to the days prior, as Brits looked for a stress-free celebration to bring in the new year.

However, fans could be in for delivery delays on New Year’s Eve, according to experts.

Order takeaway early

It means foodie fans who leave it late to order their party food this year might be in for a delay if they don’t take action.

Food fans need to ensure their festive feasts are ordered in good time, so they can sit back and enjoy their favourite takeaway meal in the comfort of their own home.

Order in advance for piping hot meal

But takeaway fans can now pre-order their favourite dishes on the Foodhub app to be delivered at a specific time that day – meaning they can circumnavigate that last-minute rush.

The busiest period for ordering takeaways on New Year’s Eve is between 6.30pm and 7.30pm. So, Brits are urged to use Foodhub’s pre-order tool to book ahead of the golden hour, to avoid any delays and disappointments.

What is the favourite?

Foodhub has also revealed the UK’s favourite takeaway of choice on New Year’s Eve is Chinese, with the ever-popular kebab landing in second and Pizza rounding off the top three.

Ardian Mula, Foodhub spokesperson, said: “Here at Foodhub, we are honoured to play such a big role in customer’s festive plans every year and it’s amazing to see how much of an increase in orders there are on New Year’s Eve.

“Ordering takeaway meals for the family has become a real trend in the UK over the last few years and we’ve seen huge increases in order numbers on New Year’s Eve.

“However, so our customers aren’t waiting for their food to arrive, we have introduced pre-ordering to our app – meaning foodie fans can be even more prepared and order their food for the exact time they want to eat!

“This will mean they can avoid the busy rush and ensure their food arrives just in time for their New Year’s celebrations.”

To pre-order your tasty party treat, please visit the Foodhub app or website for further information https//foodhub.co.uk website.

TOP FIVE CUISINES ORDERED ON NEW YEAR’S EVE

Chinese

Kebab

Kebab is another popoular New Year's takeaway meal (photo: Shutterstock)

Pizza

Pizza is another popular New Year's Eve takeaway (photo: Shutterstock)

Indian