Another disappointing defeat for Ansty

It was another disappointing result for Ansty as they went down by 42 runs to fellow strugglers Bexhill.

At one point Bexhill, having been inserted by Ansty, found themselves on 78-5 and 103-6 but a stand of 55 between Cameron Burgon (56) and Nick Peters (34) enabled the home side to declare on 180-9. Jonny Young took 3-16.

Ansty’s reply followed a similar pattern to previous matches losing wickets regularly and finding themselves at 36-5. A bright stand of 68 between Sam Palser (64) and Tom Peberdy (10) gave some hope but when this partnership was broken only Jack Palser (27no) troubled the home sides bowling.

Ansty 2nd XI v Portslade 2nd XI: Portslade having won the toss and asked the home side to bat first found themselves toiling in the hot afternoon.

Megan Janman (40) and Steve Rusling added just 24 for the first wicket that of Rusling for 13. Two more wickets fell cheaply but from 53-3 a stand of 50 between Janman and Luke Wood (38) enabled a recovery. Tom Smith then weighed in with 36 followed by 46 from Charlie Rutter to see Ansty to 222-8 at the close of the innings. Todd Tucker took 3-47 for Portslade.

The reply did not go well as wickets tumbled and Portslade found themselves on 27-6. Ellis Candy top scored with 23 and Cyrus Dean 17no but the inevitable result came as Portslade were all out for 82. Tom Hadfield took 4-21, Charlie Rutter 3-13 and Luke Wood 3-16.

Ansty 3rd XI v Crawley Down 2nd XI: A disastrous start to Ansty’s batting could not be recovered as they managed 123 all out.

Adam Butler top scored with 35, Rory Beard 19 and Dan Burt 18. Jez Farley and Robin Jacobs each took 4 wickets.

Despite the opening bats from Crawley Down each being out for ducks the visitors hunted down the runs to win by 4 wickets. Elliot Purcell (22no) and Jonathan Terry (22) the main scorers. For the home side Adam Butler, Aiden Gooding and Dan Burt each took 2 wickets.

East Grinstead 4th XI v Ansty 4th XI: In this table topping clash Ansty came out winners by 6 wickets.

East Grinstead set a total of 175-7 with Mark Wills (56) and Steve Ellis (46no) the main scorers. Henry Starkey and Phil Herbert snapped up 3 wickets each.

Ansty chased the runs down in 36 overs with Ken Chapman (44), Alex Kelly (43no) and Mike Green (38) scoring well. Jason Riley and David Burton took two wickets each.