Ansty are relegated - but were just FOUR runs from Division 2 safety

Ansty’s poor season ended in further disappointment as they lost to Billingshurst by 32 runs.

With Lindfield’s resurgence just four runs denied them Division 2 cricket next season losing out by games won.

Four dropped catches in the Billingshurst innings did not help the cause but good bowling by Leo Anderson (3-22) and Alex Gorton (3-46) managed to restrict the score to 188. Tom Haynes (59), Stuart Barber (46) and Tim Weston (44) were the main scorers for Billingshurst.

In reply, once again, two wickets had fallen with the score still in the thirties and more fell on a regular basis. With Ansty 103-9 and needing 3 points to make sure of survival, Will Wright (26no) and Alex Gorton (24) fought back in a stand of 53 but it was not to be as Gorton was bowled by Haynes (5-40) needing just four runs for that vital point.

In contrast the 2nd XI wrapped up promotion from Division 6 Central with a 104 run win at Burgess Hill.

Put in to bat by the hosts Ansty accumulated 224-6 with Luke Wood (73) and Tommy Green (41) the top scorers. Bobby Barnes and Peter Billinghay each took two wickets.

Despite Akeem Ifill’s 51, supported by Lewis Mamoany (24) and Steve Medhurst (23), Burgess Hill could only manage 120 in reply. Simon Parsons took 5-28, Steve Rusling 3-24 and Tom Hadfield 2-17.

Edenbridge proved too strong for Ansty 3rd XI as they won by 8 wickets.

Having won the toss and elected to bat just one player, Alex Kelly (18) reached double figures being bowled out for a paltry 41. Gareth Fuller took 6-23 and Howard Johnson 4-10.

In reply Edenbridge lost both openers for nought but Graham Cox (17no) and Tim Fuller (14no) steered the hosts to a very comfortable win.