Ansty bounce back with good performance in draw with local rivals Lindfield

Following last week's poor performance Ansty bounced back with some good performances against local rivals Lindfield.

Winning the toss Ansty decided to bat first and the opening partnership between skipper Harry Towler and Jonny Young realised 69 before Towler was bowled by Tom Hinley for 21. The second wicket fell just five runs later, but another partnership saw the score to 119 when Young was lbw for a fine 75.

Jamie Parker finished on 82 not out

The fourth wicket realised another 16 and just one run later the fifth wicket fell to leave Ansty 138-5. Jamie Parker and Tom Peberdy set about restoring the score to something more respectable putting on 77 for the 6th wicket. Peberdy was caught for a well deserved 22. Parker was striking the ball well finishing with 82 not out as Ansty declared with one over remaining on 256-7. Harry Chaudhary took 3-58 and Simon Shivnarain 2-86.

Lindfield’s reply started slowly with openers Charlie Weir (13) and Nathan Pugh (18) adding 30 for the first wicket. Toby Shepperson batted well for his 45 but was caught off the bowling of Chris Barnes.

Scoring accelerated with Callum Parker (36), Simon Shivnarain (28) and Harry Chaudhary (35) but as Ansty applied pressure their innings closed on 212-9 and the match a draw. Leo Anderson took 4-77 and Will Wright 2-29.

Lindfield 2nd XI v Ansty 2nd XI: Winning the toss Lindfield had no worries batting first and they certainly put the sword to the visitors bowling.

Lindfield found themselves at 34-2 but an incredible partnership of 282 between Freddie Longley and Jack Cooper enabled Lindfield to reach 323-4 and declare after 43.4 overs. The partnership set a new club record with Longley ending on 114 and Cooper 140.

Ansty’s reply began with a partnership of 73 with Tommy Green (48) and Steve Rusling (30) but with such a mammoth target Ansty could not match, the game ended in a draw with Ansty on 161-6. Ex Ansty colt Henry Fowler took 4-30 and Longley 2-30.

Lingfield 4th XI v Ansty 3rd XI: Ansty having won the toss decided that chasing a total was the best option and invited the home side to bat first.

The decision looked a good one as scoring proved difficult. Stuart Aldridge top scored on 19 with Simon Knight and Ben Lee each scoring 15. The Lingfield innings closed on 137 all out. Top bowler was Oliver Kent who took 4-32 with George Martin taking 2-26.

Ansty’s reply started well with George Martin scoring 45 and Lucy Western 30 but a terrible collapse followed and from 91-3 and then 110-4 the innings collapsed to 124 all out.

