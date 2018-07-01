Ansty bounce back with welcome win

Ansty, still reeling from the defeat by Three Bridges the week before, were put in by hosts Billingshurst.

Ansty’s fortunes at the top of the order once again fell short of expectations as they found themselves 10-3. Darren Senadhira and Jethro Menzies set about restoring the innings but this ended with Senadhira departing for 19 caught off the bowling of Ben Williams. A stand between Menzies and Sam Palser netted 23 but this was broken when Menzies was bowled by Williams for 30. Will Wright joined Palser putting on 41 for the 6th wicket, Palser this time departing for 30. Wright went for 42 and a quick 43 by Alex Gorton and 15no by Bill Barker saw Ansty to a respectable 211 at the close of the innings. Ben Williams took 4-78 and Tom Haynes 3-49.

Ansty's Steve Rusling faces Akeem Ifill

Ansty’s bowlers, having a score to bowl at, produced some good work with all bowlers getting wickets. Alex Gorton picked up the most with his 4-15 with Jethro Menzies and Will Wright each taking two wickets. Top scorer for Billingshurst was Jake Cross with 36 and Tom Haynes 28 and despite 19 not out by Andy Barr the home side fell short by 71 runs. A welcome win for Ansty.

Ansty 2nd XI v Burgess Hill 2nd XI: A very good opening stand of 90 by Tom Smith (47) and Steve Rusling (45) saw Ansty off to a fine start against local rivals Burgess Hill. Simon Parsons chipped in with 31, Luke Wood 27 and Tom Peberdy 24. A quick fire 21no by Tom Tyers enabled the home side to post 221- 8 in their 47 overs. For Burgess Hill Akeem Ifill, Dan Woods and Daniel Rapson each took 2 wickets.

Ansty’s opening bowlers were on fire as they very quickly had the visitors reeling at 7-5 in just 6 overs. However opener Dan Maskell proved obstinate and along with the later order batsmen managed to steer the team to 103 all out. Rusling took 5-32 and Tom Hadfield 3-26.

Maskell (31no) carried his bat with Tom McCreadie (29) and Robert Barnes (16) giving some support.

Ansty's Tom Smith faces Akeem Ifill

Ansty 3rd XI v Edenbridge 2nd XI: Edenbridge were the visitors to Ansty and despite winning the toss decided to bowl first on a very hot afternoon. The decision seemed a good one as a wicket was taken without a score on the board. However steady batting enabled Ansty to reach 172 all out. Ben Hewitt top scored with 50 supported with scores of 26 by Adam Butler and 22 from Will Carr. Gareth Fuller took 4-51 and Ollie Hill 3-44.

A fine 68 from Gareth Fuller saw the visitors to a win by 1 wicket despite 3 wickets by Harvey Towler and two each from Will Carr and Connor Mullins.

