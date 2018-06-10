Ansty CC round-up: Long journey ends in a draw

The first week of win/lose/draw matches saw the 1st XI make the long journey to play Chichester.

Once again it seemed that winning the toss and inserting the opposition was the favoured approach and having done so Chichester asked the visitors to bat.

Jethro Menzies

Three wickets, Harry Towler, Jonny Young and James Parker, fell for just 32 runs as Magnus Kristensen and Matt Green bowled tightly.

However Chris Barnes and Jethro Menzies batted well putting on 152 for the fourth wicket.

Menzies was eventually caught by Sam Caldera off the bowling of Geffen for 72 that included five fours and one six but Barnes batted on for 93 not out (9 x 4s and 1 x 6). Another three wickets fell cheaply and Ansty’s innings ended on 210-7.

Chichester’s chase began with a partnership of 86 between Jes Goode (36) and Sam Caldera (63) but after being 122-1 after 31 overs the innings fell away and the match drawn with Chichester 171-6. Andy Armstrong took 3-32 for Ansty.

Ansty 2nd XI v Haywards Heath 2nd XI: Haywards Heath won the toss and elected to bat. Tom Hadfield and Luke Wood opened the bowling and after 10 overs Heath had scored fifteen without loss. Scoring was found to be difficult but gradually the batting became easier and Meredydd Haynes top scored with 32 followed by Charlie Amey with 31. With Greg Dagger (25) and Pete Dunk (25*) and 19 from skipper Dave Woodfield 207 was on the board at the close of innings.

Ansty’s reply by openers Megan Janman and Tom Smith produced 62 and when Smith went for 35 skipper Will Dorkings came to the crease but lost Janman for 31 with the score on 81. Dorkings went on to 42 before being LBW to Ben Morris. Despite 20 from James Wilson and 28 not out by Tom Tyers the game ended in a draw with Ansty 192-7. Ben Morris (3-42) and Charlie Amey (3-58) were the most successful bowlers having each bowled their maximum of 14 overs.

Felbridge & Sunnyside 3rd XI v Ansty 3rd XI: Winning the toss Ansty decided to field first with Will Carr and Adam Butler opening the bowling. Both bowled tightly but opener Jonathan Mason batted well for his 54 not out in an innings of just 117. Andrew Yule was the only other batsman in double figures with 12. Butler finished with figures of 10-2-26-6 and Ollie Kent 4-0-14-2.

Ansty fared no better in the reply and could only get to 97 all out. Jack Warne scored 17 with Dave Hodkinson (12), George Martin (12) and Rory Beard (10) the others in double figures.

Ansty 4th XI v Scaynes Hill 3rd XI: Scaynes Hill batted first scoring 158 all out, Rob Targett once again in the wickets with 6-28. Alex Pearson (58), Matt Nastys (27) and Lee Pelling ( 20) the main run scorers.

Rob Targett was again in form with the bat scoring 49 supported with 19 each by Ken Chapman and Barry Crouch but Ansty fell short at 136 all out.

