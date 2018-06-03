Ansty CC round-up: Palser's six gets 1st XI over the line against Mayfield

Mayfield’s visit to Ansty got off to a sticky start as the host’s asked Mayfield to bat first.

Three wickets fell in the first seven overs with just 15 on the board, two to Jethro Menzies and one to Charlie Rutter.

There followed a 32-run partnership between Harry Lloyd and Will Sheffield, the latter being bowled by James Parker for 23. The fifth wicket saw a further 52 runs as Lloyd took to the Ansty bowling scoring 45 before being trapped LBW by Leo Anderson.

Consistent scoring by Jim Chaplin, Carl Shankland and James Allen all with scores in the 20s managed to see Mayfield to 163 all out. Menzies finished with 3-24 with Jonny Young and Rutter each taking two wickets.

Ansty’s reply started well with skipper Harry Towler and Jonny Young taking the score to 77 for the first wicket that of Towler for 29. However, at that score first James Parker (0) then Young (26) were also on their way back to the pavilion.

With the score on 89 Menzies was also on his way back having been bowled by Joymal Ahmed for a single. An unfortunate injury to Leo Anderson, who was struck a blow on his arm that forced him to retire, did nothing for the home sides nervousness at this point. Chris Barnes (3) came and went and this saw Tom Woodall join Sam Palser at the crease. This pair set about repairing the damage, taking some quick singles along with the occasional boundary. Woodall went caught behind for a valuable 21.

Charlie Rutter came to the crease and continued the support for Palser who by now had the bit between his teeth striking a giant six and a four in consecutive balls. Rutter was not out 6 when Palser struck his second, even bigger 6, to finish the match in style with just seven balls remaining.

The 2nd XI travelled the short distance to Scaynes Hill for the first match for some years between the clubs.

Put into bat by the host’s, Ansty’s opening partnership of James Whybrow and Steve Rusling found scoring slow with the Scaynes Hill attack bowling restricting shots.

However, 26 was on the board before Rusling departed for 7. Whybrow then had support from Will Dorkings (17) who added 39 for the second wicket but when Dorkings departed, first James Wilson and then Luke Wood fell to catches off Andrew Parsons (3-46). Whybrow was beginning to find form and with Simon Parsons (18) and Alex Gorton (23) Ansty finished on 161-9, Whybrow contributing 56. Sam Jeremiah (2-9), Senthil Palaniappan (2-48) and Joe Gallon (1-17) being the successful bowlers for the Hill

Scaynes Hill’s reply never really got going as Tom Hadfield and James Wilson each took two wickets. Tom Jenkins top scored with 20 but with Alex Gorton taking 4-21 and a wicket each for Megan Janman and James Nutter the home side crashed to 97 all out.

The 3rd XI visited Smallfield Manor but came a way with a narrow defeat by 6 runs.

Set to score 103 to win by their hosts Ansty could not attain that score despite a good 30 by Tom Peberdy and Rory Beards 18. Connor Mullins (10) was the only other batsman to reach double figures. Shan Aroos took 4-26.

Earlier in the game Will Carr took his first five wicket haul for the senior side with 5-16. Fellow opener Connor Mullins took 3-27. For the home side Chandramouli Gopikrishnan top scored with 26 before being run out by Dan Burt.

Hurstpierpoint fell victim to an excellent batting performance by the Ansty 4th XI as they rattled up 263-4 off their 40 overs. Opener Steve Jarvis lost Simon Martin (0) and Tash Sole (4) before an entertaining partnership with Evan Herbert. This pair added 157 for the third wicket and with Chris Layton hitting four sixes and two fours in his 42 not out, Ansty had set a very hard target for Hurstpierpoint. This proved to be the case as only John Jupp (34) and Lewis Shepard (17) managed double figures in their reply that ended on 103. Peter Fowles (3-9) and Rob Targett (3-14) and Phil Herbert (2-32) were the bowling heroes for the home club.

