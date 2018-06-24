Ansty CC round-up: Towler's men suffer heavy defeat to Bridges

It was a very disappointing match as Ansty went down by nine wickets to Three Bridges at home.

Having won the toss skipper Harry Towler elected to bat but the home side soon found themselves in trouble at 19-3.

Ken Chapman

Chris Barnes (19) and Jethro Menzies (18) put on 27 for the 4th wicket that was ended when Barnes was caught behind by Joe Walker. Jamie Parker then came to the crease scoring 25 before being LBW with the score on 87. Ansty had lost four wickets for 28 and despite a bright 13 from Tom Tyers, Ansty’s innings collapsed to 113 all out on a good batting track.

Three Bridges wasted not time in racking up the runs required achieving this in just 18.5 overs for the loss of one wicket. New player Walid Ghuari’s first ball for the club was stroked over the boundary at deep fine leg for six. He went on to 56 before being caught on the boundary. Fellow opener, Ollie Blandford, was there at the end hitting the winning 4 to finish with 52 not out.

St James Montefiore 2nd XI v Ansty 2nd XI: A much better result for the 2nd XI as they visited St James Montefiore. Winning the toss and asking the home side to bat first they took two wickets for 22 but a partnership of 35 between Josh Crowther (23) and Michael Edmunds (47) improved the position for St James. This partnership was ended by the introduction of Megan Janman who with her first ball removed Crowther.

Austin Slade then stepped up scoring 51 before being stumped by Tom Smith, again off the bowling of Janman having shared partnerships of 21, 46 and 15. St James finished with 176-9. Janman took 4-46 and Tom Hadfield 2-32.

The reply started badly as two wickets were down with just four on the board. A skipper’s innings by Will Dorkings of 93no, 44 from Luke Wood and 25 from Jack Palser however saw Ansty to a win by five wickets in 38.1 overs.

Cuckfield 4th XI v Ansty 3rd XI: Ansty, put into bat by their hosts Cuckfield, were all out for 183 in 40.2 overs. Aiden Gooding top scored with 33 with Rory Beard scoring 28 and George Martin 26. Rodney Candfield took 3-32 with 2 wickets each from Dominic Seed and Greg Seed.

Cuckfield’s response faltered with the first wicket down with 7 on the board but 52 from Tomas Wright, 41no from Dominic Seed, 35 by James Buckeridge and 23 from Jeremy Crampton saw the home side over the line with 2 overs remaining.

Ansty 4th XI v Forest Row 2nd XI: A fine 83 from Ken Chapman and 52 from Mike Green helped Ansty total 263 before declaring with 6 wickets down. Chris Layton helped himself to 50 not out with six 4’s and four 6’s along with Rob Targett’s 44 seven fours and two sixes. James Walsom and Paul Godden each took 2 wickets.

Despite three wickets each from Peter Fowles (3-13) and Rob Targett (3-39) the game ended in a draw. For Forest Row Steve Ellis finished on 46 not out but top scorer was Mark Symonds with his 56 in their total of 175-7.

