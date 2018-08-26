Ansty lose out to promoted Three Bridges

Ansty lost to Three Bridges on Saturday, who were promoted after claiming the win

Ansty put into bat by their hosts once again found the going tough, losing two wickets for 25.

Skipper Harry Towler (38) and Jethro Menzies (30) put on 46 for the third wicket but wickets fell regularly and despite 24 from Will Wright, 17 from Leo Anderson and 13 from Sam Palser the innings closed on 170 with 3.4 overs remaining.

Just two wickets fell in the run chase, one each for Will Wright and Alex Gorton, as Wallid Ghauri struck 109 not out supported by Ollie Blandford’s 24 for a home win in just 27.4 overs.

SEE ALSO Sussex Cricket League: Roffey regain title, Three Bridges secure promotion | Sussex skipper Luke Wright praises Laurie Evans, 'little superstar' Delray Rawlins and spinners after Vitality Blast quarter-final win | Laurie Evans guides Sussex Sharks to first T20 finals day since 2012

Ansty 2nd XI v St James Montefiore 2nd XI: In this table topping clash Ansty won the toss and inserting St James, took their first wicket with the score on 7 but this was followed by a 43 run partnership between Adam Taylor (36) and Toby Pullan (32).

Ellen Burt then removed Taylor and then number 4 Oscar Jago-Lewis (5). Pullan went on but lost another two partners before falling himself to Steve Rusling’s bowling. Following this the visitors batting subsided to 135 all out. Steve Rusling took 4-29, Ellen Burt 3-24 and Simon Parsons 3-16.

The reply was littered with errors and the home side found themselves 53-8 despite 15 from skipper Will Dorkings. A rear guard action by Steve Rusling (18), Simon Parsons (18) and Ellen Burt (10no) could not prevent the inevitable loss by 32 runs. For St James Toby Pullan and Albert Foreman each took three wickets.

Ansty 3rd XI v Cuckfield 4th XI: Skipper George Martin scored 26 in this local derby and despite a fine 28 not out by Ollie Kent batting at number 10 the team finished on a below par 147-9.

Henry Rodgers took 4-18 for Cuckfield.

Cuckfield found no trouble in knocking off the required runs losing just one wicket in doing so that of Mike Caiden for 27. Fellow opener Andrew Middleton was 67 not out with Henry Rogers 21 not out.

Forest Row 2nd XI v Ansty 4th XI: Inserted by Ansty, home side Forest Row put on 203-9 in their 40 overs. Peter Fowles was in form for the visitors taking 5-41 with Henry Starkey and Alex Kelly taking two each.

Top scorer for Forest Row was Jamie Smith (48) with Chris Rockingham (45), Alex Over (35) and Stefan Saunders (25).

Despite Mike Green’s 69, Ansty lost wickets consistently with James Abbott (25) and Skipper Simon Martin (12no) the only others in double figures as they were all out for 156. Ian McPake was once again the thorn in Ansty’s side taking 4-22 with Andrew Tanner 3-33 and Mark Symons 2-24.