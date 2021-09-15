Horsham venue to show Anthony Joshua fight - here is how you can book tickets
In just 10 days time, Anthony Joshua continues on the road to undisputed as he faces former cruiserweight king, Oleksandr Usyk.
In what is sure to be a great fight, The Clubhouse in Horsham are showing it live with the full undercard from 6pm.
Russell Bedford, manager at The REC Horsham Ltd, said: “It is a fantastic night for boxing as we edge ever closer to a potential showdown for AJ with Tyson Fury.
“With it in three rooms on huge screens, with stadium sound it’s going to be something special!”
Whilst the fight will be high on many sporting fans agendas, there is a whole feast of live action before the first bell rings.
The Sussex Kop, a Liverpool FC supporters club, will be filling the venue as Liverpool take on Brentford in the Premier League. Prior to that, Chelsea take on Manchester City meaning The Clubhouse could be booming.
The Clubhouse provides a great venue for football fans and the exclusive use of REC Rooms2 will enable The Sussex Kop to create their own mini Anfield during the game.
Russell added: “It’s been amazing seeing all the banners and flags pre-game.
“It’s really created a huge match day atmosphere and on September 25, it will be even more vibrant with the fight following on from the game!”
Events such as an Anthony Joshua fight are hugely popular and draw a lot of fans, both hardcore and casual, to pubs and clubs all over the country.
It was with this in mind that The Clubhouse decided to make it a ticketed but FREE event.
You can book your tickets via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/anthony-joshua-vs-oleksandr-usyk-tickets-168764564355?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.
Opened in 2018, The REC Horsham Ltd is an independent family business. The company has continued to find ways to keep the people of Sussex entertained with live music, bowling, sporting events and comedy .