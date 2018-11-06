Burgess Hill Cricket Club up for top award - and you can help them win it

Burgess Hill Cricket Club have been shortlisted for ‘Club Of The Year’ in the Sussex Sports Awards.

The club have had a fantastic year winning the Sussex Cricket League’s Division 3 (East) title and they have worked very hard on and off the field to improve their facilities and to grow their numbers.

They provide opportunities for well over 150 young people to learn and play the game through various coaching initiatives at the club and delivery of sessions at local schools. Their efforts have been recognised by Active Sussex and the Sussex Sports Award who have shortlisted BHCC as one of three clubs to be in the running for the award down from an initial list of 260 from across the county.

The winners are now decided by a public vote, all you have to do is visit the Active Sussex Website and follow the instructions on how to vote.

You just have to give your email address and select Burgess Hill Cricket Club from the list of three options which also includes 5 Ways Netball Club and Lancing Football Club.