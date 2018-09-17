Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman feels his side are 'going the right way' after draw against Folkestone Invicta

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman felt his side deserved a point away to Folkestone Invicta in the league on Saturday.

With all the action taking place in the second half, Folkestone took the lead on the hour through Adam Yussuff before Hill hit back ten minutes later thanks to a superb goal from Dan Beck.

Although the Hillians remain winless in the Bostik Premier, Chapman has been pleased with his side’s recent displays.

He said: “We’re definitely going the right way. We’ve had three good performances on the spin now. We’ve had two good wins in the cup and a good draw on Saturday.

“It’s a very hard place to go Folkestone. When you go to these sides you’re going to come under a bit of pressure.

“We had a couple of chances and didn’t take them and they got their goal but we didn’t fold and we kept going.

“I was really pleased with our result as we stayed in the game and played some really good stuff at times. I do feel we’re getting better.”

The opening chance of the game came through a Kieron Pamment header and on 17 minutes Connor Tighe had a great opportunity to open the scoring but his header was straight at the ‘keeper.

Folkestone were awarded a penalty on 35 minutes but Johan Ter Horst smashed his attempt over the bar.

At half-time the game remained goalless but the hosts started the second half brightly and got their goal on the hour as Yussuff’s curling effort beat Josh James.

Folkestone had numerous chances to put the game to bed but great Hill defending, including a marvellous block from Charlie Bennett, kept the score at 1-0.

On 70 minutes Hill equalised. Hill cleared a Folkestone corner and the ball fell to Tighe who played a superb pass to Ben Pope.

Pope ran at the Invicta defence before squaring it to Beck who finished with aplomb to level.

With the game drawing to a close, Hill could’ve snatched a late winner but Pamment’s attempt was well blocked by the Invicta back line.

Chapman was pleased that his side’s change in tactics lead to a good performance and feels that his team can only improve.

He added: “The players are buying in to what we’re trying to do. We changed the shape a little bit and we’re just changing what we’re doing.

“The players are doing everything they’re asked of them and I’m certain we will move up the league.

“It’s been a tough start for us but I do feel that this side is playing some really good stuff now and we will get better and better.”

Hill travel to Hampton & Richmond Borough in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Burgess Hill: James, Barker, Cadman, Fisk, Elphick (Richmond 40’), Charman, Harding (Bennett 64’), Beck, Pope (McCollin 82’), Tighe, Pamment. Unused: Smith-Joseph, Diallo