Captain Harry Towler on form again, but Ansty lose with six balls to spare

Ansty lost out to Chichester Priory Park in a tight match.

On a damp pitch Ansty were asked to bat first by the away team.

Anstys George Martin

Harry Towler was again in fine form. Two wickets had fallen with 33 on the board but Towler and Darren Senadhira (34) pushed the score to 115 when Senadhira was caught by Will Futcher off the bowling of Mike Smith. Wickets then fell regularly including Towler for 55. At the end of the 44th over the innings closed on a disappointing 168. Jack Palser finished on 13no with three wickets each for Mike Smith and Dan Joseph.

The Chichester innings followed closely the previous innings being 23-2 and then 95-3. However, a weakened Ansty bowling attack could not remove the final two wickets and the visitors won with 6 balls remaining. Jamie Parker took 3-19 for Ansty whilst Jay Hartard (35) and Matt Bennison (32) top scored for the visitors.

Haywards Heath 2nd XI v Ansty 2nd XI: Haywards Heath won the toss and batted but found the going tough.

Despite a fine 63 from Greg Dagger whose demise came after he struck his own wicket and 23 from Matt Jones, Heath could muster only 137-9 in their 40 overs. Charlie Rutter took 3-10, Simon Parsons 3-11 and Ellen Burt 2-32.

The reply saw 55 on the board for the first wicket that of Tom Smith for 26 followed by Charlie Rutter (24) with the score on 66. Henry Smethurst (31no)and skipper Will Dorkings (35no) then saw Ansty home to a comfortable 8 wicket win.

Ansty 3rd XI v Felbridge & Sunnyside 3rd XI: Ansty won this rather one-sided game by 150 runs.

Asked to bat first Ansty piled on the runs but with 71 scored Rory Beard was caught for 24. The partnership that followed rattled up further runs with Dan Burt and skipper George Martin both scoring well. Martin was not out 88 and Burt not out 84 as the innings closed on 234-1.

Felbridge’s reply stuttered and only Ollie Johnston reach double figures with 27. Dan Burt took 4-18 and Will Carr 3-18 as a 10-man Felbridge finished on 84.

Scaynes Hill 3rd XI v Ansty 4th XI: Having been inserted by the home team Ansty had scored 43 before the first wicket fell that of Steve Jarvis run out for 17. Another wicket fell at that score but the next 2 wickets fell at 64.

Wickets continued to fall and Ansty found themselves with an under-par score of 119. Shaun Janman top scored with 27 and Mike Green 20. Alex Mackay took 5-18 and Alex Pearson 4-20.

Wickets fell at a similar rate in the Scaynes Hill reply with Jack Gumm top scoring with 20, and Andrew Vaughan (16) and Alex Mackay (13) chipping in but their innings closed 28 runs behind. Natasha Sole and Aiden Janman each took three wickets with Shaun Janman and Derek Mundy taking two each.