Crampton and Bonanate lead Cuckfield 3rd XI to victory after 1st XI are abandoned

Cuckfield 1st match with Preston Nomads was abandoned due to the wet weather on Saturday

Cuckfield 2nd XI v Crowhurst Park 1st XI: Cuckfield travelled to Crowhurst Park where they suffered a 7 wicket defeat.

Tom Bonanate for Cuckfield 3s

The home side won the toss and elected to bowl first on a rain affected pitch. Wickets tumbled as only Ben John (11) and Charlie Best (20) made double figures with extras top scorer with 24. Cuckfield were bowled out for 78 in the 29th over. Peter Harris took 4/26, Loe Lovell 3/14 and Clive Tong 2/17.

A couple of early wickets in the chase, taken by Sam Candfield and Jack Best, gave Cuckfield some hope. However, a run-a-ball 41 from Tim Hambridge, along with 21 extras sealed the visitors fate in the 17th over as Crowhurst made 80 for 3 to win the match.

Cuckfield 3rd XI v Brighton & Hove 3rd XI: Cuckfield won by 10 wickets at home as they chased down 136 to win in 23 overs.

Home skipper, Matt Slinger, won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rodney Candfield and Tim Mole kept things tight at the start, both taking a wicket. Good partnerships from Matthew Whippey (45) with Peter Walters (25) and Revathi Kumar Kanuri (16) helped the visitors consolidate. Wickets came, however, as Tom Bonanate took 4/45 and James Robinson 3/12 to dismiss Brighton & Hove for 135 in the last of their 38 overs.

Jeremy Crampton and Tom Bonanate opened up for Cuckfield. Both batted through to the end of the match making 60 and 53 not out respectively to win the match by 10 wickets.