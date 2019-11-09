Crawley Town secure FA Cup win after superb second-half late show - here's how we rated the players
Crawley Town advanced to the second round of the FA Cup after a 4-1 win home over Scunthorpe United this (Saturday) afternoon.
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 5:02 pm
The returning Ashley Nadesan struck ten minutes before the break to give Crawley a half-time lead. Ryan Colclough levelled with ten minutes to go but the Reds produced a superb final eight minutes to take the victory. Reece Grego-Cox unleashed a marvellous 25-yard strike on 82 minutes to put the hosts ahead. Sub Ashley Nathaniel-George tucked home in the fourth minute of stoppage time to make it three before Grego-Cox added his second, and Crawley's fourth, two minutes later. Here's how we rated the Reds players.