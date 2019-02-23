Crawley Town v Macclesfield Town

New January signing Matty Willock makes his first start since joining Crawley Town on loan from Manchester United

Winger Willock makes his first first start for Reds since joining on the last day of the January transfer window.

Crawley make two chances to the side which drew 0-0 at Northampton Town last Saturday with Willock and Josh Payne coming into team in place of Filipe Morais who is not in the squad and Panutche Camara who is on the bench. Dannie Bulman wears the captain's armband.

Reds' onwer Ziya Eren is present at the game while former Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur star Sol Campbell makes an appearance at the People's Pension Stadium as manager of the Silkmen.

A win for the visitors who are currently second from bottom could lift them out of the bottom two.

Crawley Town: Morris, Young, Payne, McNerney, Palmer, Poleon, Francomb, Sesay, Dallison, Willock, Bulman (capt)

Subs: Mersin, Grego-Cox, Nathaniel-George, Maguire, Camara, N'gala

Macclesfield Town: O'Hara, Fitzpatrick, Kelleher (capt), Wilson, Smith, Welch-Hayes, Haycock, Arthur, Rose, Cole, Jules

Subs: Durrell, Lloyd, Iden, Demetriou, Biabi, Ntambwe, Martis

Referee: Alan Young