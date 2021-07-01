Cuckfield skipper Candfield delighted with upturn in form

Cuckfield captain Ben Candfield. Picture by Steve Robards

Cuckfield have tasted defeat just once in their last four games. Saturday saw Cuckfield continue that run with a draw at Hastings & St Leonards Priory CC.

Their current form is a marked improvement over their performances at the start of the campaign.

Cuckfield suffered four defeats in the opening four games of the 2021 Premier Division season.

Cuckfield eventually recorded their maiden win with a 38-run home triumph over then-leaders Eastbourne CC on June 5.

Candfield said: “The recent run of form has been very pleasing. We have gone from winning parts of a cricket game to winning the majority of the game, and we are seeing that in our results.

“The things we have talked about and worked on from earlier in the season are starting to come through, and we hope that this will be reflected in a continuing run of results for the second half of the season.

“The table remains so tight, meaning that a few wins can really propel you up the table, and this is what we want to achieve.”

As the campaign nears the halfway point, Cuckfield sit eighth in the Premier Division with 118 points from eight games.

Cuckfield sit 25 points clear of Hastings, who occupy the place below and a spot in the drop zone.

Candfield wasn’t overly enamoured with Cuckfield’s current standing, but he praised his side for playing excellent cricket in spells.

He added: “Obviously looking at the league table we aren’t where we would have hoped to be, so in that sense we are slightly disappointed.

“However, the cricket we have played has been very good in parts. A lot of the results have been marginal and we could easily be higher up the table if a few games had turned in our favour.”

Cuckfield host leaders Preston Nomads CC this Saturday, and Candfield was optimistic about his side’s chances of causing an upset.

He said: “They are currently top, but it’s all to play for at the moment.