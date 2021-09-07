Haywards Heath lose final Premier Division game of the season

Haywards Heath CC celebrate Jethro Menzies removing Three Bridges CC’s James Russell. Pictures by Derek Martin Photography

Heath won the toss and chose to field. Jethro Menzies (2-31) bowled with pace and zip and had the Bridges batsmen in trouble from ball one.

Connor Golding was caught by Jonny Phelps in the slips for no score, and James Russell (one) soon followed after a good catch from Jonny Young.

Bridges then slowly rebuilt through Will O’Donnell and skipper Joe Walker, who still struggled with Menzies.

Three Bridges' Will O’Donnell looks for another run

With the score on 74, Charlie Henry (2-31) dished up a lovely full toss which Walker (31) flicked straight to Charlie Dowdall at square leg.

Three runs later, the big wicket of O’Donnell (42) was taken by Henry. Young Dan Gee (1-23), on his debut, then had Manovver Marwaha caught behind by Ben Matthew for one.

Bridges consolidated again, with the experience of Danny Alderman leading the way.

With the score on 109, Ollie Bailey (3-28) took his first of three wickets with Tom Blandford being clean bowled for 17.

Heath's Jethro Menzies charges into the attack

Bailey soon had his second victim when Michael Rose was caught and bowled for two, at 116-7.

Alderman was joined by Arran Brown and they batted well and took the score to 148.

Bailey cleaned up Alderman for 29 with a quicker ball and removed his leg stump out the ground.

Skipper Callum Smith then cleaned up proceedings when Matthew stumped Brown for 22 and Archit Patel was bowled for two.

Three Bridges ended their innings all out for 161 all out in 45.4 overs.

In reply Heath started poorly. Golding (3-38) had Phelps caught behind for four. Smith was next to go for one, trapped in front by Golding at 14-2.

Menzies was then ran out by Shelton Forbes for 17 and Heath were in trouble at 32-3.

Bailey was caught for nine, and then Forbes (27) played a poor shot off Golding and Heath were looking down the barrel at 62-5.

Heath rallied, and Chris Blunt (22) and Matthew (24) looked like they were going to get Heath over the line.

But Blunt fell to Patel (2-27) on 110-6 and momentum swung in Bridges favour.

Matthew then wafted at Brown (2-38) to be caught behind, and Dowdall followed next ball, bowled by the same bowler.

Heath looked like they were back in the game, with Young (10) and Henry (14) moving the scoreboard forward to 134.