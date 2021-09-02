Haywards Heath relegated after defeat to Roffey

Max Barson top-scored with 60 for Haywards Heath CC in their loss at home to Roffey CC. Picture by Derek Martin Photography

Roffey won the toss and put Heath into bat on a really good looking wicket.

Roffey’s attack consisting mainly of spin, and the versatile wicketkeeper Matt Davies opening the bowling.

Heath got off to a steady start with both Jonny Phelps and Jethro Menzies playing well.

However, on 31, Menzies tried to play a big shot down the ground off Harnoop Kalsi (3-59) and was caught on the boundary.

Nine runs later it was 40-2 when Phelps, who had looked assured, played a rash shot, falling to Kalsi for 26.

It was soon 49-3 when Shelton Forbes was on the receiving end of an unfortunate decision and was given lbw for one, again to the bowling of Kalsi.

Skipper Callum Smith and Max Barson rebuilt the innings and took the score to 112 before Theo Rivers (3-23) had Smith trapped in front for 37.

Ollie Bailey came to the crease. He and Barson ran well between the wickets and took the score to 165 before Bailey was bowled by Rivers for 14.

One run later Barson, who had batted beautifully to make 60, was stumped by Rohit Jagota off the bowling of Rivers and Heath were looking a precarious position.

Calm heads were now at the wicket Jonny Young (29) and Chris Blunt (33 off 27 balls) batted extremely well, with Blunt being particularly aggressive, hitting the bad ball for three maximums.

Due to their efforts Heath secured maximum batting points finishing on 233-6.

Heath now had something to bowl at but within a few overs their good work was starting to unfold.

Roffey opening pair Rivers and Jagota showed no mercy to the Heath seam bowlers, and it was only Phelps (1-31) who seem to be able to contain one end.

The score had reached when Phelps bowled Jagota for a well made 75 off 51 balls, hitting three maximums.

Charlie Dowdall (1-32) replaced Phelps and Menzies (2-45) returned and both slowed the scoring. Menzies bowled much better and removed both Josh Fleming and Matt Davies for five and the score was 170-3.

Ex-Lindfield CC player Thanvi Choudhury looked uncomfortable and was soon removed by Dowdell for seven and Heath had a sniff at 189-4.

Sadly this didn’t last, and Rivers was the unrivalled man of the match and reached an unbeaten 102.

He and Mike Norris (10*) took the visitors to the winning target within 43 overs.